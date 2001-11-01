Restaurants Now Court Breakfast Burger Eater

<b></b>

Chicago-With grease on his chin, Seth Kligerman, a 26-year-old medical student, is downing his second cheeseburger, and it isn't even 8 a.m. Kligerman is part of an unusual breed of customer that some restaurants are trying to court: the breakfast burger eater. The group includes people who work unusual hours and may crave dinner-type fare when their workday ends in the morning.

In Chicago, 275 Burger Kings now offer hamburgers for breakfast and have seen breakfast sales increase 4 to 7 percent since burgers were added to the early-morning menu in 1997. A Burger King spokesman wouldn't comment on whether the concept will go national but said corporate staff is watching the experiment and finds it encouraging. -The Wall Street Journal