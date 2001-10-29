Go Against the Grain

Just because it's tradition, it doesn't make it the best way to do something.

October 29, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Another top for savvy marketers lies in doing things that are 180 degrees against conventional wisdom. For example, about 100 years ago, the British were trying to scale the Matterhorn. For almost 70 years, many men and women died in the effort. Then on day, a gentleman decided to take a different route: Rather than go up the south slop, he went up the north slope. From that angle, you could stroll right up to the top. In the face of 70 years of conventional wisdom, he decided to do exactly the opposite. Many times, that's just what it takes.

Consider General Motors' Saturn experience: It decided to build a car that had one price, a lifetime guarantee, and no extras, sales commission or pressure. It was completely against the conventional wisdom-but it worked.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business