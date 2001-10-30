Small Fries, Big Ideas

Use children as marketing consultants, you may be surprised.

Small fries have big ideas that could help your business grow. If you are starting a child-related business, consider using children as marketing consultants. Kids think creatively-a big asset for entrepreneurs trying to reach this market. Companies like Microsoft and MTC hire kids to learn their view. But you don't need to be so formal: Just try polling the kid you know. Get their responses, ask them for suggestions and brainstorm new ideas.

