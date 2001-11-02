Give And Ye Shall Receive

You have to give something to get something.

November 2, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Emery Air Freight, once the leader in air-freight shipping, offered rush service, economy service and small and large package delivery. Federal Express sacrificed, focused on delivering small packages overnight-and put Emery out of business. You need to focus on one core component or one market segment, especially when you're just starting out. Developing a single product or service is much easier and far less costly than trying to offer a whole product line and a host of services. Keep it simple.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business