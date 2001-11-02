Finding Funding, Part 2

Tips for writing a financing-friendly business plan

November 2, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Polish the executive summary. Potential investors receive so many business plans, they cannot afford to spend more than a few minutes evaluating each one. If at first glance your proposal looks dull, poorly written or confusing, investors will toss it aside without a second thought. In other words, if your executive summary doesn't grab them, you won't get a second chance.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Book You'll Ever Need