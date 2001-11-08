Getting The Candidate Hired
You've found the perfect person for the job-now how do you get them to accept the position?
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
After conducting numerous interviews, you've finally selected the person you'd like to hire to fill that open position. Wanna make sure they'll accept your offer? Follow these tips.
- Be sure your compensation package is competitive. Remember, salary is no necessarily the most important factor, so include as many perks as you can afford.
- People like to work where employees are positive, creative and happy. Would you want to work at your company?
- Treat the candidate with courtesy and respect. Just as you judge them in the interview, they are judging you.
- Introduce the candidate to current employees. This allows them to check out the folds they'll be working with.