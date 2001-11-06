Protect Your Name

Become a household name by applying for a registered trademark.

Kleenex tissues and Coca-Cola got to be household words through trademark protections. For your business itself or for a product you make, the only way to keep your original and unique name original and unique is to apply for a registered trademark.

Make sure that you don't try to trademark a name that has general acceptance for public usage-such as Car Phone or Lawn Care. While CarFone Co. may have a chance, it will create other problems for you by making it hard for people to find your business in telephone directories or business listings, should it get trademark protection. Only you know for sure which image is most important for your company and products.

