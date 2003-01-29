Branch Out With Your Offerings

Build a larger customer base by putting out other products or services.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Who says you have to stick with a single product or service? If you're looking for more customers, launch a second brand. When you run out of potential new customers, do as Toyota did with Lexus--launch a new brand that appeals to customers you aren't presently attracting. This can open the door to a totally different market. If you can make slight changes in your product or service that would make it appeal to a different market, you gain new customers without spending a lot.

A company that specializes in custom cakes for all occasions realized it was missing out on a large market when one of the owner's parents developed diabetes. Suddenly, the owner was aware of how few "sweets" were sugar-free or suited to someone on a restricted diet. So she and her partner started a new line of sugar-free desserts and candies.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market