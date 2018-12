A good CPA is critical when your retail biz takes off.

February 27, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're starting a retail or service business involving a lot of cash, make sure the CPA has expertise in providing input on controlling your cash. As you grow, this becomes an increasingly vital issue, and a good CPA should be able to advise you in this area.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need