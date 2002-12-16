Interact With Strangers
The key to unlocking opportunities for interaction is to be aware of the commonality of any setting you and others are in. Be open to striking up a conversation with someone in the same setting as you. Here's my experience: While quickly walking down a corridor in a large hotel, on my way to a seminar, I noticed a woman walking in the same direction and at about the same quick pace. Sizing up the commonality of the situation, I asked her, "What brings you here?" Her brief comments indicated we were heading to the same seminar. Just that little tidbit of interaction caused us to strike up a conversation during the seminar break and offered opportunities to learn about each other's business.
Craig W. Campana teaches G.U.T.S.Y. marketing strategies for small businesses and hosts a weekly teleconference call for marketers (Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST). Register to participate or pick up a copy of his 101 G.U.T.S.Y. Grabbers at http://www.gutsymarketing.com