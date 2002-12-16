Interact With Strangers

Find new opportunities by being aware of your surroundings.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The key to unlocking opportunities for interaction is to be aware of the commonality of any setting you and others are in. Be open to striking up a conversation with someone in the same setting as you. Here's my experience: While quickly walking down a corridor in a large hotel, on my way to a seminar, I noticed a woman walking in the same direction and at about the same quick pace. Sizing up the commonality of the situation, I asked her, "What brings you here?" Her brief comments indicated we were heading to the same seminar. Just that little tidbit of interaction caused us to strike up a conversation during the seminar break and offered opportunities to learn about each other's business.

Craig W. Campana teaches G.U.T.S.Y. marketing strategies for small businesses and hosts a weekly teleconference call for marketers (Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST). Register to participate or pick up a copy of his 101 G.U.T.S.Y. Grabbers at http://www.gutsymarketing.com

