Set Your Goals

When putting together your marketing plan, you'll need to devise a plan.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're new to the marketing plan racket, how do you set a quantifiable goal? Start with your past. Review your past sales numbers, your growth over the years in different markets, the size of typical new customers, and how new product introductions have fared. If over the last five years you've grown a cumulative 80 percent in gross revenues, projecting a 20 percent to 25 percent increase in the next year is reasonable; 45 percent is not. Make a low but reasonable projection for what you'll be able to accomplish with marketing support toward your new marketing objectives. Set modest goals to start, until you get a feel for the terrain.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales

