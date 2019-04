Make sure you know which licenses and permits you need for your business.

November 6, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can find out which licenses and permits are required for your business by calling the state and local government offices in the area in which you are going to operate. Ask them to send you information and any forms that may be required.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need