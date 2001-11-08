My Queue

Smart Giving

Are you giving wisely? Charitable scams targeting small business are on the rise.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here are some tips for smart giving:

  • Don't just give because you're asked. Develop a plan with a set of annual donation amount.
  • If you have employees, to avoid duplicate donations, make sure all requests go to one person.
  • Ask the charity lots of questions before you donate. How much of the money actually goes to the charity? Statements reading "All proceeds to benefit the charity" usually mean the charity only gets what remains after expenses, and that's usually not much.
  • Don't allow just anyone to place canisters or candy machines in your business. Do your research first. To find out if a charity is legit, call your local charity registration office and Better Business Bureau.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

