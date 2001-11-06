Arby's Lowers Franchise Costs

<b></b>

November 6, 2001 1 min read

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-Thanks to an e-marketplace developed by Arby's, thousands of its far-flung franchises will receive the same discounts, whether they manage one restaurant or 100. Arby's new vendor marketplace seeks to let its 500 individual franchisees buy supplies from such company partners as Delta Air Lines and Sherwin Williams at a rate averaging 10 to 15 percent better than the corporate discounts they'd otherwise receive.

The site also acts as an information clearinghouse where franchisees can share information with one another or receive information from Arby's corporate site. -InternetWeek