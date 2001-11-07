Offering free business seminars for entrepreneurs, this coalition is headed to a city near you.

This fall, the Back on Track America coalition will be embarking on a rail journey across America to bring free expert guidance to the doorstep of America's small businesses, an effort that's dedicated to revitalizing small businesses still reeling from the recession and the September 11th attacks.

Organized by small-business expert Jane Applegate and produced by Small Business Television Network, each Back on Track America event consists of a three-hour work session and concludes with a networking reception and a community town hall meeting.

The best way for you to get involved is to attend an event. As a small business owner, you will meet experts with great advice for all areas of your business. You will also meet other small-business owners, and representatives from companies eager to do business with you.

Confirmed dates and locations include:

November 15, 2001

The Millennium Broadway Hotel

145 West 44th Street

New York, NY 10036

November 19, 2001

New Jersey Performing Arts Center

One Center Street

Newark, NJ 07102

January 8, 2002

The World Trade Center

164 Northern Ave

Boston, MA 02210

Tentative dates and locations include:

December 10, 2001

Chicago

December 12, 2001

Indianapolis

December 13, 2001

Cincinnati

December 15, 2001

Louisville, Kentucky

January 13 and 14, 2002

San Francisco

San Jose, California

January 16, 2002

Los Angeles

January 18, 2002

San Diego

The tour will continue into spring 2002. Events are also being planned in Miami; Orlando, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; New Orleans; Houston; Austin, Texas; Dallas; Philadelphia; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Kansas City, Kansas; Minneapolis; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle.

