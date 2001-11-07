Back on Track America

Offering free business seminars for entrepreneurs, this coalition is headed to a city near you.
This fall, the Back on Track America coalition will be embarking on a rail journey across America to bring free expert guidance to the doorstep of America's small businesses, an effort that's dedicated to revitalizing small businesses still reeling from the recession and the September 11th attacks.

Organized by small-business expert Jane Applegate and produced by Small Business Television Network, each Back on Track America event consists of a three-hour work session and concludes with a networking reception and a community town hall meeting.

The best way for you to get involved is to attend an event. As a small business owner, you will meet experts with great advice for all areas of your business. You will also meet other small-business owners, and representatives from companies eager to do business with you.

Confirmed dates and locations include:

November 15, 2001
The Millennium Broadway Hotel
145 West 44th Street
New York, NY 10036
For registration, call (888) 567-0615.

November 19, 2001
New Jersey Performing Arts Center
One Center Street
Newark, NJ 07102
For registration, call (888) 567-0615.

January 8, 2002
The World Trade Center
164 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210

Tentative dates and locations include:

December 10, 2001
Chicago

December 12, 2001
Indianapolis

December 13, 2001
Cincinnati

December 15, 2001
Louisville, Kentucky

January 13 and 14, 2002
San Francisco
San Jose, California

January 16, 2002
Los Angeles

January 18, 2002
San Diego

The tour will continue into spring 2002. Events are also being planned in Miami; Orlando, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; New Orleans; Houston; Austin, Texas; Dallas; Philadelphia; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Kansas City, Kansas; Minneapolis; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle.

Be sure to return here often to check on the latest confirmed dates for the tour, or visit the Back on Track America Web site.

