Flash 12/01
Pretty in pink: Even Avon is capitalizing on the teen girl market. It will debut a teen line, complete with a print catalog, a Web site and teenage "Avon ladies," in early 2003 . . .
Toss It Here: New York lunch crowds are lining up for tossed-to-order salads that combine gourmet ingredients and personalized pizazz . . .
Time to Collect: Hoping to capitalize on America's love for reality TV and collecting, eBay will launch a TV show next fall showcasing the "drama, comedy, passion and personalities" behind the auction site's collectibles.