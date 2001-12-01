The 1-1/2-pound QuickPad Pro laptop lightens your load.

December 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Does the thought of lugging around your super-duper laptop have you casting about for alternatives? Try QuickPad Pro ($299, street), a 11/2-pound laptop about the size of a sheet of paper. That's just large enough for a full, 86-key keyboard and 16-line monochrome LCD. A full complement of applications is built into flash memory, and four AA batteries run QuickPad for 200 hours. Back at the office, blip each file type into your favorite Windows or Mac counterpart using an optional infrared receiver ($25). Visit www.quickpad.com or call (800) 373-8181.