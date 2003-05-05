Offer T-Shirts With Your Logo

Sell them or give them away to help spread the word.

Have you noticed lately that people are promoting a great many businesses without losing their shirt? The reason for this is that they have found it very useful to give away or sell T-shirts with their company name, logo or Web site emblazoned on the back. I was at a large festival in Milwaukee this summer and happened to take a count of the number of advertising messages I noticed in one hour while people-watching. Are you wondering what my final tally was? There were too many to count.

