November 15, 2001 1 min read

Want to get your readers to notice your ad? Use the testimonial of a current customer speaking of the virtues of your product or service. It works with people on the street. People are leery of advertising, but they believe what someone tells them, which is the essence of a testimonial. Put together a testimonial by a typical product user and watch the results.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales