Keep Learning

January 17, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you need to brush up on your business skills or learn some new ones, it pays to make the time to go back to school. Check out the schedule of adult education classes at your local university, college or community unified school district. Then hit the books!

Another way to learn the ropes is to surround yourself with those in the know. Assemble a team of advisors, such as accountants, lawyers or expert marketers, to help you grow. Depending on your situation, your board could be paid-or if you know them well, be volunteers.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ