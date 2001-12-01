My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

It Figures 12/01

An increase in online ad spending, employee job satisfaction, office betting pools and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
FOR THE BETTOR
  EVEN THOUGH they don't have the ringing bells and flashing lights of Las Vegas, nearly 70 percent of employers consider office betting pools fun. Here's the percentage of companies surveyed that have organized office betting on the following occasions:
SOURCE: Vault Inc 		 
ONLINE-ITEMS VETO
  COMPARED TO THE GENERAL online population, African American and Hispanic American Internet users are less likely to spend money online.
SOURCE: Cultural Access Group and eMarketer 		 
NEVER GIVE UP!
  DESPITE THE DOTCOM BOMB, 84 percent of small businesses say they intend to increase or maintain their level of spending on online ads for the next two years:
SOURCE: ConStat and The Kelsey Group 		 
  34% of the Internet population is American,down from 40% in 1999.
SOURCE: Ipsos-Reid 		 
46%
of Americans surveyed immediately following the September 11 terror attacks rated the economy as "good," up from 32% the week before.
SOURCE: CNN/USA Today

66%
of the U.S. work force has Internet access at work, up from 44% a year ago.
SOURCE: Xylo Inc.

29%
of workers say they've spilled beverages on their keyboards.
SOURCE: Vault Inc.

44%
more small firms used wireless devices to go online in 2001 than did in 2000.
SOURCE: Cyber Dialogue Inc.

   66%
of small businesses that acquired wireless Internet access said their motivation was wireless e-mail.
SOURCE: Cyber Dialogue Inc.

58%
of two- to four-person households have a computer.
 SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau

30%
of one-person households have a computer.
SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau

28%
of employees don't believe information they receive from management.
SOURCE: The Discovery Group

46%
of the total spending by U.S. small businesses as of May 2001 was done online by women-owned firms.
SOURCE: Cyber Dialogue Inc.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Two Stanford Dropouts Built a $2.6 Billion Company In Just Two Years

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

How to Make Money in the Freight Brokering Business