It Figures 12/01
EVEN THOUGH
they don't have the ringing bells and flashing lights of Las Vegas, nearly 70 percent of employers consider office betting pools fun. Here's the percentage of companies surveyed that have organized office betting on the following occasions:
SOURCE: Vault Inc
COMPARED TO THE GENERAL
online population, African American and Hispanic American Internet users are less likely to spend money online.
SOURCE: Cultural Access Group and eMarketer
DESPITE THE DOTCOM BOMB,
84 percent of small businesses say they intend to increase or maintain their level of spending on online ads for the next two years:
SOURCE: ConStat and The Kelsey Group
34%
of the Internet population is American,down from 40% in 1999.
SOURCE: Ipsos-Reid
46%
of Americans surveyed immediately following the September 11 terror attacks rated the economy as "good," up from 32% the week before.
SOURCE: CNN/USA Today
66%
29%
44%
66%
of small businesses that acquired wireless Internet access said their motivation was wireless e-mail.
SOURCE: Cyber Dialogue Inc.
58%
30%
28%
46%