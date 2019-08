It Figures 12/01

46%

of Americans surveyed immediately following the September 11 terror attacks rated the economy as "good," up from 32% the week before.

SOURCE: CNN/USA Today 66%

of the U.S. work force has Internet access at work, up from 44% a year ago.

SOURCE: Xylo Inc. 29%

of workers say they've spilled beverages on their keyboards.

SOURCE: Vault Inc. 44%

more small firms used wireless devices to go online in 2001 than did in 2000.

SOURCE: Cyber Dialogue Inc.

66%

of small businesses that acquired wireless Internet access said their motivation was wireless e-mail.

SOURCE: Cyber Dialogue Inc. 58%

of two- to four-person households have a computer.

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau 30%

of one-person households have a computer.

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau 28%

of employees don't believe information they receive from management.

SOURCE: The Discovery Group 46%

of the total spending by U.S. small businesses as of May 2001 was done online by women-owned firms.

SOURCE: Cyber Dialogue Inc.