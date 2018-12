<b></b>

November 12, 2001 1 min read

Salt Lake City-Mrs. Fields Famous Brands is making its foray into the coffee drink market this fall. Available in most of the 450 Mrs. Fields stores throughout the United States, Mrs. Fields Coffee will be available in House Blend, Dark Roast and Hazelnut flavors.

Vacuum packed ground coffee by the pound will be available in Mrs. Fields retail locations in the first quarter of 2002. -Mrs. Fields Famous Brands