Virtual Franchise Matchmaker Program Set for 2002

November 14, 2001 1 min read

Washington, DC-The U.S. Department of Commerce's Commercial Service has scheduled six "trips" for its Virtual Matchmaker Program, which links U.S. franchisors with potential overseas investors via videoconferencing. Virtual trips are scheduled for December to Venezuela, February to Colombia, April to South Africa, June to Spain, August to Kenya and December to Brazil. Participants meet via video with pre-screened potential business partners and in-country trade and industry professionals.

For more information, contact Sam Dhir, Commerce Department project manager, at (202) 482-4756 or sam.dhir@mail.doc.gov. -IFA Insider