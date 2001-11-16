The Truth Behind KFC's New Tagline

<b></b>

Louisville, Kentucky-"There's fast food, then there's KFC," states the new ad slogan from chicken franchise KFC, a slogan the company hopes will differentiate itself from competitors, particularly hamburger chains. To go along with the slogan, the company has launched the Hot & Fresh program, which required a small investment ($120 to $140) from store operators to improve employee training and kitchen procedures. Also included in the program are portable menu items, a new coleslaw recipe and updated packaging. -KFC Corp.