Growth Strategies

Positive ID

Trouble tracking inventory? Tag it like a wild animal.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the December 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Expect Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to revolutionize your inventory-management system, says Luke Hughes, director of research for consulting company Accenture.

It works this way: Tiny tags with built-in radio transmitters are put on items you need to keep tabs on. Then, when you want to locate a specific item or take inventory, simply click a button-located on a Palm, a cell phone or another device that's been interfaced with the system-and find out exactly how many items you have and where they're located.

"RFID is a huge advance over bar coding," says Hughes. "Research says that around 7 to 8 percent of inventory is out of stock when customers want to purchase it. RFID cures that-you'll never again be out of stock and not know it."

Not surprisingly, RFID is spreading fast. Big companies already use it, but growing businesses are catching on to RFID's value, too. Says Hughes, "It's such an obvious value proposition for any size business."

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom (Entrepreneur Press).

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?