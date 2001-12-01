Cool Clicks 12/01

e-Business and Net statistics
Stat central: Percentages, forecasts, surveys, studies. Companies spend beaucoup bucks to obtain facts and figures to get an edge over the competition. But growing businesses don't always want to break the budget to get their hands on statistics-filled reports. There's a bit of an oasis to be found at eMarketer, a provider of e-business and Net statistics.

Topics cover everything from ASPs to media spending and e-demographics. A one-year subscription to all eMarketer reports costs $12,500. It sounds like a lot, but it's an economical option for businesses that rely on copious, up-to-date information. Reports can be purchased on an individual basis starting at $79.95. Access to the searchable eStat Database runs $129 per month or $1,299 yearly. Take the 24-hour free trial for a test drive. More casual stats users can sign up to receive free e-mail newsletters.

