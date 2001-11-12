My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Positioning in the Marketplace

Make sure you plan how customers will perceive your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Positioning your company is similar to creating its image. It revolves around how you want customers to perceive your business. Do you want your company to be viewed as having the finest quality (and, therefore, higher prices)? Do you want customers to know that you will go the extra mile for them when other businesses won't? Do you want to be known as the company with the quickest turnaround on projects? Or do you want to have a reputation for the lowest prices in town? It's up to you to decide what you want you company to be.

Put your thoughts in writing. Write a short paragraph describing how you want to position your company in the marketplace.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works