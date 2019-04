Build your list of contacts from speaking with others.

One entrepreneur who wanted to open a restaurant got his list of potential investors by attending all the grand openings of restaurants in the area where he wanted to locate. By asking for the names of people who invested in those restaurants, he soon had enough contact names to finance his own business.

