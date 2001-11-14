The Color of Money

Stand out by using a different color scheme than your competition.

When it comes to creating a strong brand identity, choose an array of colors for your product and packaging that you can "own." Palettes that are too generic diminish your product's presence. Aim to dominate your shelf position with color. Whatever colors the competition is using, use different mix to make your product stand out. One you find colors you like, stick with them to build brand recognition. Your goal? Make that color so recognizable that when consumers see it, they automatically think of your product.

