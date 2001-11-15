Where Else Can You Go?

Hosting meetings or presentations from the home office may not always be appropriate.

November 15, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are more choices than ever for outside meeting sites. Make sure you plan ahead so you can find and reserve suitable space.

Many areas now have executive office clubs where you can rent a host of office facilities, including multimedia conference rooms and state-of-the-art computer equipment on an as-needed hourly basis.

If you can't find a club in your area, perhaps an executive office suite is the answer. Although most prefer long-term rentals, some offer daily or hourly rates.

Small hotels may have affordable meeting facilities for a small group. Call around and compare rates.

If you're meeting with people who are travelling, check out some of the airline clubs at your local airport. Most have excellent meeting rooms, though most require you to be a member before you use their facilities.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ