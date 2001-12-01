Gear 12/01

A portable note-taker and a wires-free cell phone headset

December 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

AlphaSmart 3000



AlphaSmart



(888) 274-0680



www.alphasmart.com



Street price: $149

The next time you travel, leave your laptop at home. Instead, type important notes into the AlphaSmart 3000, then print or transfer the information to a Mac or PC. The 2-pound keyboard has a four-line, 40-character LCD display and enough memory to store about 100 pages of single-spaced text. It even features a spellchecker and foreign-language support and runs for 500 hours on three AAA batteries.

Motorola Bluetooth Headset



Motorola



(888) 777-0211



www.motorola.com



Street price: $149

By now you've heard that talking on your cell phone in the car is no longer politically correct. Not to worry: You can yak hands-free and wires-free with the Motorola Bluetooth Headset. The cleverly designed wireless earpiece uses the Bluetooth protocol to communicate with compatible phones and audio players. The headset weighs less than an ounce and is held in place by pliable rubber hooks. It's also equipped with an easily accessible volume control and built-in noise-reduction technology.