What's New

Reducing health-care costs for corporate clients

December 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Sandra Breeding has lofty goals: to reduce health-care costs for corporations while improving the health of their employees. To do that, she founded Lotusea Wellness Group, a company that offers corporate wellness programs, such as health-risk analysis, lab tests and educational programs.

Franchisees for Lotusea (a Greek word meaning perfection and divinity) contract with employers to offer on-site analysis and classes before, during and after work hours.

Contact Source