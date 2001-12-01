I'm New Here

Meet 'em at the door: the latest franchise opportunities!
December 2001

What better way to end the year than with a new vision or, for that matter, a new business? If you're in the mood for something new, consider buying a franchise. True, franchising was built on predictable staples like fast food and postal services. But what you might not know is that it has also been a source for fresh ideas. Over the past few years, franchising has offered up innovative businesses, including online city guides, salons specializing in hair color, dog-training services, online modeling agencies, even chewing gum removal.

Need one more reason to buy new? Consider this: McDonald's was a new franchise once, too.

The following is a listing of companies that have been franchising for five years or less. This listing isn't intended to endorse any particular franchise, but to provide a starting point for research. Your due diligence should include reading all the company's literature and its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular, calling and visiting existing franchisees, and consulting an attorney and an accountant. These opportunities may be new, but the importance of research isn't.

For a look at the Top New Franchise Opportunities, click here.

