Interact With Fellow Trade Show Exhibitors

Don't just focus on the buyers approaching your booth.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I'm sure you've seen it at the trade shows you've attended-there are individuals who work the show to gain contacts, and those who just work the show because it is a necessary thing to do (says their boss). To gain the most benefit from a show, it is important to find a way to connect with those coming through the show. Work your booth in a unique way by having staff on hand to man the booth and others ready to circulate and talk to other exhibitors "stuck" in their booths. Go around and introduce yourself to others, and make reference to your own booth. Invite them to come over to see your booth when they take a break.

Craig W. Campana teaches G.U.T.S.Y. marketing strategies for small businesses and hosts a weekly teleconference call for marketers (Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST). Register to participate or pick up a copy of his 101 G.U.T.S.Y. Grabbers at http://www.gutsymarketing.com

