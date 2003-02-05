Extend Credit to Boost Your Business

Shoppers will be more likely to make a purchase if they can put it on credit.

Allowing your customers to pay you with a credit card can increase your business dramatically. Home-based mail-order entrepreneurs know this well. Shoppers who see a mail-order product advertised in a catalog or magazine are far more likely to order if they can simply phone and give their credit card number. It's far easier than making customers tear out an order sheet, fill it out, writer out a check, put it in the envelope, put a stamp on it, and drop it in a mail box. Sources in the charge card industry say that extending credit can boost business by as much as 50 percent.

