McDonald's Plans Incentives, Unveils Diner

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois-McDonald's Corp. is rolling out a $60 million incentive package for franchisees aimed at boosting sluggish sales and lightening the load for financially scrapped operators. The package includes $2,000 grants for computers and other equipment; cash payments of as much as $5,000 to franchisees who meet certain sales growth targets; prepayment to cover a franchisee's cost of the Happy Meal program; a reduction of the contribution that franchisees must make to the national advertising fund from 1.85 percent to 1.5 percent of sales; and stock or cash awards for franchisees who score in the top 20 percent when graded on quality, service and cleanliness. -Crain's Chicago Business

At its biennial analyst meeting, McDonald's said it would retrofit 10 existing restaurants next year in Evansville, Indiana, to feature a diner concept inside a traditional McDonald's. The effort is aimed at expanding a one-unit test, dubbed "McDonald's with the Diner Inside," in Kokomo, Indiana, which is on track to grow from $1.4 million to $2.3 million in annual sales, according to the company. -Nation's Restaurant News

