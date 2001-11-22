Burger King in Promotional Venture with AOL

Miami-Burger King and AOL Time Warner Inc. announced an Internet marketing initiative that would give the hamburger chain's customers access to special features in various AOL publishing, broadcast, music, film and online media. For example, Burger King customers would be given digital codes with purchases to grant them access to special Internet sites available on several America Online brands and www.burgerking.com, the companies said. The Burger King brand will also be promoted across AOL Time Warner's print, broadcast and online media properties. -Reuters

