November 26, 2001 1 min read

Salt Lake City-Unishippers has entered into an alliance with freightquote.com that will enable its more than 300 franchisees and 200,000 customers to compare discounted rates and transit times of numerous carriers. InstaShip will offer truckload, less-than-truckload and other heavy freight services electronically through Unishippers' Web site. The alliance will target small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. -Unishippers