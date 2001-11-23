International Expansion News--Boston Market, Cinnabon, Kinderdance, La Quinta, Popeyes

<b></b>

Golden, Colorado-Boston Market Corp. and McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Ltd., both wholly owned subsidiaries of McDonald's Corp., announced a partnership to launch Boston Market restaurants in Canada. Three restaurants in the greater Toronto area are scheduled to open in the fall of 2002 and will serve as a market test for the Boston Market concept in Canada. -Boston Market Corp.

Atlanta-Cinnabon recently signed an additional development agreement with its franchise partner in Japan, Sugakico Systems Co. Ltd. The deal for 70 additional bakeries more than doubled the existing agreement, signed in July 1999, for 60 bakeries. Sugakico plans to build 114 Cinnabon locations over the next five years in various regions in Japan. -AFC Enterprises Inc.

Melbourne, Florida-Kinderdance International Inc. has added franchises in Singapore and the Bahamas. The preschool dance and gymnastics program franchise currently operates in five countries. -Kinderdance International Inc.

Dallas-La Quinta Inns Inc. has signed a master franchise agreement with Toronto-based AFM Hospitality Corp., signaling the company's first move outside the United States. AFM anticipates developing more than 30 La Quinta properties throughout Canada over the next five years. -PRNewswire

Atlanta-Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits has signed an agreement with Olive Hospitality Inc. to develop 30 new restaurant locations in the Vancouver area in the next seven years. Olive plans to launch its first three restaurants in 2002. -AFC Enterprises Inc.