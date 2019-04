Remember a hooking point of conversation when networking.

November 20, 2001 1 min read

After you finish talking to someone at a networking event, take a few seconds to jot down pertinent information on the back of their business card. This can be anything from their business's biggest problem to the college their daughter attended-whatever will give you a "hook" to follow up on when you call them later on.

