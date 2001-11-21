Create a handout of handy tips.

November 21, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A landscaper could compile 10 ways to prepare a lawn for fall; a lawyer might list 10 ways to avoid going to court. Use these tips in seminars, brochures, ads, or press releases. Hand them out at trade shows or other events where you'll find consumers. The tops establish your expertise; giving them away creates gratitude in potential customers.

You might even go so far as to print a few tips on the back of a business card. If your service or product line is suited to this approach, then think about having cards designed that allow you to be of service in two ways-your name and address, plus a valuable piece of information to carry along.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business