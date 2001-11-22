Printing Costs

Sometimes a necessary evil-but don't pay more than you have to.

November 22, 2001 1 min read

Try these ways to spend smart:

Proof thoroughly-at least three times. And never sign the proof until you're sure. If you've approved a "mistake," you'll have to pay the cost of reprinting.

Evaluate your forms. Are they as efficient and functional as possible? Can you combine a few forms into one? Can your six part form shrink to four parts?

Order smart. Only print what you can use in a reasonable time. Ordering too much not only ties up your money, but you also risk your materials becoming obsolete.

Seek advice. Ask your printer if there's anything you can do to reduce costs.

Finally, price should not be your sole criteria. Consider quality, consistency, service and support before you choose a printer.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ