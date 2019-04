Ask yourself the reasoning behind the incentive.

Be wary of incentives. Often incentives-such as free rent or tax breaks-may be masking problems. There's usually a good reason why any location offers incentives, and you need to be sure what it is before you sign up. You should be able to start a profitable business in that location without any incentives-and then let the incentives be a bonus.

