Before You Launch
Here are some important questions to consider before launching your homebased business.
- Is the population base large enough to support the homebased business?
- Does the community have a stable economic base that will promote a healthy environment for your business?
- Are the area's demographic characteristics compatible with the market you wish to serve?
- Is the market well-served or saturated by similar businesses?
