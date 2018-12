Don't make mountains out of molehills.

November 29, 2001 1 min read

Attitude adjustment is key to dealing with stress. Sure, bad things happen, but often, there is a difference between reality and your perception of it. Psychologists call the internal response to a problem "self-talk," and many say it causes most of our stress. When tension hits, ask yourself, "Is this really a crisis, or am I making a mountain out of a molehill?"

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need