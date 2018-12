Show confidence in your product by guaranteeing it.

November 21, 2002 1 min read

Want to boost sales? Offer a 100-percent guarantee. This minimizes customer objections and shows you believe in your product or service. Product guarantees should be unconditional, with no hidden clauses like "guaranteed for 30 days." Use guarantees for services, too: "Satisfaction guaranteed. You'll be thrilled with our service, or we will redo it at our expense."

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need