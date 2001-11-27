U.S. Franchise Loan Defaults Soar in 2001

<b></b>

November 27, 2001

New York City-Defaults on loans to U.S. franchise operators of fast-food chains and gas stations soared this year, due to a slumping economy and aggressive lending practices, according to bond rating service Fitch Investors. More than $900 million of franchise loans were in default for the 12-month period that ended in September, compared with $200 million a year earlier.

Fitch attributes the increase in defaults to the slumping economy and relaxed lending requirements. -Reuters