November 28, 2001 1 min read

Santa Barbara, California-CKE Restaurant Group Inc., operator of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's chains, plans to acquire Santa Barbara Restaurant Group, which operates La Salsa, Timber Lodge Steakhouse and Green Burrito. The deal will eliminate further royalties that CKE, Green Burrito's largest franchisee, pays to Santa Barbara Restaurant, while also giving CKE an opportunity to expand the La Salsa chain, a CKE representative said. -Reuters