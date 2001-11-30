Financial News-AFC Enterprises, Blimpie, IHOP, Schlotzsky's, ServiceMaster, Sonic

<b></b>

November 30, 2001 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta-Third-quarter income at AFC Enterprises Inc., franchisor of Church's Chicken, Cinnabon and Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, rose 14 percent, boosted by same-store sales gains at its chicken franchises. -Reuters

New York-New income for the first quarter of fiscal 2002 at Blimpie International Inc. was $423,000, up from $160,000 a year earlier. -Blimpie International Inc.

Glendale, California-IHOP Corp. reported net income of $11.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, compared with $10.1 million a year earlier. -IHOP Corp.

Austin, Texas-Schlotzsky's Inc. announced net income for the third quarter rose 358 percent over the same period last year. For the first nine months of 2001, the company reported net income of $2 million, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million for the same period in 2000. -Schlotzsky's Inc.

Memphis, Tennessee-Third-quarter net earnings at ServiceMaster declined by 8 percent, although revenues grew slightly as a result of growth in the company's pest control and home improvement businesses. -Reuters

Oklahoma City-Sonic Corp. expects fiscal first quarter earnings to be at the low end of analysts' estimates, as sales continue to be hurt by worsening consumer confidence and economic conditions. According to the company, sales at restaurants open for at least a year were well below its target of 2 to 4 percent growth, leading it to estimate that sales will be at the low end of estimates. -Reuters