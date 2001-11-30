Financial News-AFC Enterprises, Blimpie, IHOP, Schlotzsky's, ServiceMaster, Sonic

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta-Third-quarter income at AFC Enterprises Inc., franchisor of Church's Chicken, Cinnabon and Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, rose 14 percent, boosted by same-store sales gains at its chicken franchises. -Reuters

New York-New income for the first quarter of fiscal 2002 at Blimpie International Inc. was $423,000, up from $160,000 a year earlier. -Blimpie International Inc.

Glendale, California-IHOP Corp. reported net income of $11.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, compared with $10.1 million a year earlier. -IHOP Corp.

Austin, Texas-Schlotzsky's Inc. announced net income for the third quarter rose 358 percent over the same period last year. For the first nine months of 2001, the company reported net income of $2 million, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million for the same period in 2000. -Schlotzsky's Inc.

Memphis, Tennessee-Third-quarter net earnings at ServiceMaster declined by 8 percent, although revenues grew slightly as a result of growth in the company's pest control and home improvement businesses. -Reuters

Oklahoma City-Sonic Corp. expects fiscal first quarter earnings to be at the low end of analysts' estimates, as sales continue to be hurt by worsening consumer confidence and economic conditions. According to the company, sales at restaurants open for at least a year were well below its target of 2 to 4 percent growth, leading it to estimate that sales will be at the low end of estimates. -Reuters

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market