Be careful of taking money from those who can't afford it.

November 27, 2001 1 min read

"There will always be people who want to do anything they can to help you, who will give you funds that are critical to their future just because you ask for it," says Mike McKeever, author of How to Write a Business Plan. "These relatives will not tell you they really can't afford it, so you must be extra perceptive."

